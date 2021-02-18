BOSTON (CBS) — The state’s vaccine website crashed Thursday morning just as about 1 million more Massachusetts residents became eligible to book an appointment for their shot.

People 65 and older and those with two or more eligible medical conditions are among those who should have been able to reserve appointment times starting at 8 a.m. But many online reported instead seeing error messages like “this application has crashed” and “bad gateway,” on the state’s vaccine locator, vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Here's what shows up right now when people in Massachusetts try to get onto the state's website to find and book a vaccine appointment. About a million people are becoming eligible today with ~70,000 new appointments available. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/wSdoxVxCDW — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) February 18, 2021

Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel told WBZ-TV that the state is monitoring issues with the website and the 211 call center is available to those who need help booking appointments.

The state’s COVID-19 Command Center addressed the vaccine website problems Thursday morning.

“Due to extremely high traffic and volume, the VaxFinder tool and vaccine location websites are experiencing delays and other technical difficulties. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve these issues,” a spokesperson for the center said. “New appointments have not posted yet for next week. Appointments will be made available soon and will be released throughout the morning. The Command Center will continue to provide updates.”

CIC Health, which administers shots at mass vaccination sites Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, said in a statement that it was also “frustrated” with the website situation.

Good morning. A brief update for you in regards to scheduling future COVID-19 vaccination appointments: pic.twitter.com/YNk1SAqvds — CIC Health (@CIC_Health) February 18, 2021

“If you want to schedule a future appointment, please continue trying to access vaxfinder.mass.gov and keep an eye on our social media,” CIC Health said. “As soon as we get an update from the Commonwealth about the status of the scheduling system, we will share that news across all our social channels and on our website (cic-health.com).”