BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the fifth week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 66, down from 110 last week.
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of Covid-19 cases.
CHECK: Town By Town Coronavirus Data
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Abington, Acushnet, Attleboro, Ayer, Barnstable, Berkley, Blackstone, Bolton, Boxford, Brewster, Bridgewater, Brockton, Carver, Chatham, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, Cohasset, Dighton, Douglas, Dracut, Fall River, Freetown, Gardner, Georgetown, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lakeville, Lancaster, Lawrence, Leominster, Littleton, Lowell, Ludlow, Lynn, Marion, Methuen, Middleborough, New Bedford, North Reading, Orleans, Oxford, Peabody, Plainville, Plymouth, Raynham, Revere, Rockland, Rutland, Saugus, Seekonk, Somerset, Southampton, Southbridge, Southwick, Springfield, Sterling, Sunderland, Swansea, Taunton, Templeton, Ware, West Bridgewater, Westminster, Westport, Weymouth, Whitman.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,803 new confirmed COVID cases and 61 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.