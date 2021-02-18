BOSTON (CBS) – At 8:00 Thursday morning, the state’s website went online for a million additional people in Massachusetts who just became newly eligible for the highly sought-after COVID-19 vaccine.

“It just died on me,” said 71-year-old Leonard Kurland who lives in Worcester. He says vaccinations are so important to him, that he carries around an old photo with him that shows him clutching his arm after a shot back when he was in boot camp. “That’s 1968,” he said as he pulled it out.

Now in 2021, when the vaccination website crashed on him, he tried the state’s call center. “They said you’re in the queue, we’re busy, but we’ll call you back, and they haven’t called me back,” he said.

He wasn’t alone. “I waited because I figured well, if you wait it’s less likely to crash, but it already had crashed,” said Laurie Lasky.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I possibly could within the rules, to get a vaccination, and it’s just not possible,” said Jerry Lanson.

The Massachusetts COVID Response Command Center sent a statement. “Due to extremely high traffic and volume, the VaxFinder tool and vaccine location websites are experiencing delays and technical difficulties.”

“Any issues with the website we’re constantly checking it and monitoring it,” said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel. “We’ll address them.”

Governor Charlie Baker expressed frustration during a talk show on WGBH Radio. “I, you know, my hair’s on fire about the whole thing. I can’t even begin to tell you how pissed off I am.”

“It’s a sheer overwhelming degree of traffic that the site just can’t handle,” said cyber expert Peter Tran, with InferSight. He said there are ways to prevent such crashes. “Scale the site to multiple redundancy points. So just back-ups on back-ups, to be able to handle the flow and offload those to backup sites.”

Wednesday, Governor Baker announced people 65 and older would be able to begin scheduling appointments Thursday morning. He also expanded eligibility to people who have at least two medical conditions, and people who live in public and affordable housing for seniors.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.