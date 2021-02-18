MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a couple after he said their children had hit his door.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Manchester Police were called to West River Drive.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Shipment To Massachusetts Delayed; Impact On Scheduled Appointments Unclear
A man and woman were leaving their apartment when they say a man holding a rifle at a “low ready position” was standing at the front entrance. The man was upset that the couple’s children had hit his door, police said.READ MORE: NH Gov. Chris Sununu To Sign Order Requiring All Schools Provide In-Person Learning Option
Manchester Police set up a perimeter around the building. A short time later, 25-year-old Tyler Jones was seen getting into his car.
Police stopped Jones and arrested him without incident,MORE NEWS: NASA Rover 'Perseverance' Lands On Mars With MIT Experiment On Board
He was charged with two counts of criminal threatening and was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.