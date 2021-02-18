FORT MYERS (CBS) — Chris Sale has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery for nearly a year. He’s had a few hiccups along the way, including a mild case of COVID-19.

The Red Sox lefty spoke with reporters from Fort Myers, Florida on Thursday, and said he had a mild case of the virus in January. But he was back on the field with no additional issues after his two-week quarantine.

Sale said that he feels fortunate that he had an extremely mild case of COVID.

“I got lucky. I lost my taste and smell for about a week, runny nose for a couple days,” he explained Thursday. “My fever never got above 99. A real mild case.”

Sale said this was different than the pneumonia that he had last spring, which many thought was COVID at the time. An antibody test after that bout ruled out COVID in that situation.

The 31-year-old still has no timetable for his return to the mound for Boston, but he has remained upbeat throughout his rehab process.

“It was different and tough at times, for sure. But you just deal with it. At the end of the day, perspective is big in these situations,” he explained. “While I was rehabbing and going through things, I had it better than most with everything that is going on in the world. Things that happened with me and days I thought were tough or bad days, perspective is big. You realize you’re not the only one going through tough times and others have it worse than you. You just suck it up and do it.”