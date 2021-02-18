NBA Announces All-Star Game, Which Will Benefit Black Colleges And COVID ReliefThe NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have completed details for the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, saying Thursday it will generate more than $2.5 million for historically Black colleges and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Chris Sale Remains Upbeat, Believes He'll Return Stronger Both Mentally And PhysicallyChris Sale is still a long way from returning to the mound for the Red Sox, but the lefty remains upbeat and positive as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Chris Sale Said He Had A Mild Case Of COVID-19 In JanuaryChris Sale has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery for nearly a year. But he had a few hiccups recently, including a mild case of COVID-19.

Danny Ainge Doesn't Believe Celtics Players Are Tuning Out Brad Stevens: 'That Is Ridiculous'Danny Ainge said the Celtics have issues with depth, consistency and maturity -- but Brad Stevens is not part of the problem.

Just Another Dip In The Celtics' Roller Coaster Of A SeasonIt's just not worth getting frustrated by the Boston Celtics on a nightly basis. This season has been a true roller coaster of emotions, and that will likely continue the rest of the way.