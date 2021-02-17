(MARE) – Marissa is an energetic girl of Caucasian descent. She enjoys playing tennis and running cross country and track. She also enjoys music. Marissa loves to have her hair and nails done. Marissa is a brilliant girl with a bright academic future. She has tested and considered into one of the one of the top exam schools in the city.

Marissa is legally freed for adoption. She would thrive in a home where she is the only child or with children close in age. She will need a family that can provide her with attention and patience. Marissa shares a close relationship with her younger sister and they hope to be able to continue to see each other at least monthly. The best family for Marissa would be a local family that is able to visit with her as a visiting resource initially.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.