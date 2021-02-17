Medical Release Approved For Former Whitey Bulger FBI Handler John ConnolloyJohn Connolly has been approved for medical release from a Florida prison.

7 minutes ago

Baker On Proving Comorbidities For Vaccine Eligibility: 'It Is Based On An Honors System'"I think the overwhelming majority of folks try to be honest about this stuff,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press conference on Wednesday after the state announced that those with two or more eligible medical conditions can make a COVID vaccine appointments beginning on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Gov. Baker: New Appointments 65 And Older Residents Will Become Available At 8 A.M. ThursdayAfter it was announced people 65 and older and those with two or more eligible medical conditions will be eligible to make COVID vaccine appointments beginning on Wednesday, Gov. Baker warned that "it will take us at least a month for people in these new groups to be able to book their first vaccine appointment."

2 hours ago

Massachusetts Launches Vaccine Education And Outreach Program For 20 High-Risk CommunitiesMassachusetts has launched an initiate to get vaccines to communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

2 hours ago

Dr. Mallika Marshall: 'Not Surprised' Massachusetts Added Asthma To COVID Vaccine Eligibility ListWBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall spoke about the state's decision to make those with moderate-to-severe asthma eligible for coronavirus vaccines under Phase 2 of the state’s rollout plan.

2 hours ago