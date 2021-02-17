BOSTON (CBS) — Chaim Bloom is showing that he has no problem dealing within the AL East. After swinging a trade with the Yankees last month, the Red Sox chief baseball officer made a deal with his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Red Sox have acquired catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and infielder Nick Sogard — both minor leaguers — from the Rays, the team announced Wednesday. Boston will send pitchers Chris Mazza and Jeffrey Springs to Tampa, both of whom were recently designated for assignment to clear room on Boston’s 40-man roster.RELATED: Jaylen Brown Really Wants To Earn His First All-Star Nod
Essentially, the Red Sox picked up two minor leaguers for pitchers they were ready to part ways with anyways. The trade adds more depth to Boston’s farm system, which is something Bloom has been doing since he was hired ahead of last season.RELATED: An Error On MLB's Website Led To Some Red Sox Number Drama With Martin Perez, Jason Varitek
Hernandez, 23, hasn’t played above the Single-A level, but was ranked the No. 13 prospect in the Tampa system. He slashed .284/.339/.494 with 21 home runs in 109 games in Single-A in 2018, but his numbers dipped to .265/.299/.297 and nine homers for High-A Port Charlotte in 2019.
Sogard, also 23, was drafted by the Rays in the 12th round in 2019. A shortstop out of Loyola Marymount, he hit .290 in the New York Penn League in 2019.MORE: It's OK To Feel A Bit Positive About Celtics After A Big Win Over Nuggets
Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported to Fort Myers for Spring Training on Wednesday, with their first workout scheduled for Thursday.