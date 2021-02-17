BOSTON (CBS) – People 65 and older and those with two or more eligible medical conditions will be among 1 million Massachusetts residents eligible to make COVID vaccine appointments beginning on Thursday, the state announced.

Currently, people over 75 and those eligible in Phase 1 can make appointments to receive their vaccine.

Starting Thursday, appointments will be available for those over 65, people with two or more specific medical conditions, and adults who live or work in public and private low income and affordable senior housing.

The state will be using the list of medical conditions provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as moderate to severe asthma.

That list includes conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, Down Syndrome, heart failure or heart disease, immunocompromised individuals, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, smoking, and Type 2 diabetes.

According to the state, it will likely be more than one month before all 1 million of the newly eligible residents are able to secure an appointment.

We've added new locations and appointments, but Massachusetts is limited by the vaccine supply we are receiving. That's why it may take a month for these new groups to find an appointment. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 17, 2021

The state learned late Tuesday night that it will be receiving 139,000 vaccine doses next week, which is an additional 39,000 compared to its current shipments.

About 850,000 people have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts, including about 50% of the state’s population over 75 years old.

Residents who accompany a person over 75 to a mass vaccination site are currently able to receive a shot themselves. The companion policy will not apply to residents 65 and older who are eligible starting Thursday.

