By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — No doctor’s note will be needed for those in Massachusetts who are seeking a coronavirus vaccine because they have two or more eligible medical conditions. Gov. Charlie Baker said at a news conference Wednesday that eligibility is “based on an honor system” when it comes to a person’s health history.

Starting Thursday, Massachusetts is opening up vaccine appointments to people with two or more eligible medical conditions listed by the Centers for Disease Control. That list includes conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, Down Syndrome, heart failure or heart disease, immunocompromised individuals, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, smoking, Type 2 diabetes and moderate to severe asthma.

Those signing up for a vaccine need to fill out an attestation form confirming that they are eligible, but there aren’t any special precautions being taken against those who might try to take advantage of the system.

“For the most part… people do follow the rules. Will there be examples or incidents or circumstances where people don’t? Maybe,” Baker said. “But I think the overwhelming majority of folks try to be honest about this stuff.”

