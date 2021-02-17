BOSTON (CBS/AP) — John Connolly, the former FBI agent who worked with Whitey Bulger, was approved for medical release from prison in Florida on Wednesday. Connolly had been serving a 40-year sentence for alerting Bulger that his gang could be implicated in a mob-related killing.
The Florida Commission On Offender Review voted 2-1 to approve Connolly's medical release Wednesday morning following a short hearing. Connolly is 80 years old and has cancer.
Under the terms of his medical release, Connolly will be confined to a residence or hospice facility. He cannot keep firearms at the residence and must not have alcohol or drugs. He also cannot have contact with the victim's family in the Florida case.
Connolly was Bulger’s FBI handler in Boston and was convicted in 2002 in federal court of racketeering for protecting members of his Winter Hill Gang from prosecution and tipping them about informants in their ranks. He completed a 10-year sentence in that case.
Connolly was then convicted in the 1982 slaying of a Florida gambling executive in a case connected to Bulger. In 2015, an appeals court upheld the second-degree murder with a firearm conviction, even though he was 1,500 miles away when a hit man fatally shot World Jai-Alai President John Callahan in Fort Lauderdale in 1982.
