MILFORD (CBS) — The former treasurer of the Milford Youth Football and Cheer Organization has been charged with stealing about $280,000 from the organization.
On Wednesday, Gregory Pearl, 49, of Milford, who was treasurer of the group from 2013-2018, pleaded not guilty to a charge of larceny and a charge of making false entries in a corporate book with intent to defraud.
Milford Police began investigating the organization in April 2019 when board members reported the missing money and said false bank records were presented to the board.
Pearl was released on personal recognizance, and the case was continued to April 20.