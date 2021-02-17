BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will be a bit shorthanded Wednesday night as the team goes for its second straight win. Boston will be without both Kemba Walker and Daniel Theis when it hosts the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden.

Theis will miss his second straight game with a sprained finger that he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Wizards. Tristan Thompson got the start in Theis’ place for Tuesday night’s win over the Denver Nuggets, and will likely get a second straight start against Atlanta.

Thompson scored nine points while pulling down 12 rebounds in his 29 minutes against Denver. Robert Williams also saw 20 minutes off the Boston bench and contributed with eight points, eight rebounds and five steals in the C’s victory.

Undersized power forward Grant Williams had a DNP – Coach’s Decision on Tuesday, but will likely get some run against the Hawks Wednesday night.

Walker’s absence on Wednesday was expected, given it’s the second night of a back-to-back for Boston. The 30-year-old will not be playing in back-to-backs throughout the season as a way to manage the lingering knee issue that cost him time at the start of the year. Walker played 31 minutes against Denver and scored 17 points off 5-for-13 shooting.

We’ll see who Brad Stevens asks to run the offense against the Hawks. Jeff Teague did not play Tuesday night — his second straight DNP-CD — and he’s been in a massive slump as of late, but could get a spot start against his former team. If Stevens wants to keep Payton Pritchard in the second unit (and Teague in the doghouse) the head coach could also turn to second-year guard Tremont Waters as his starting point guard, with Jayson Tatum playing a point-forward role in the offense.

In the end though, Celtics fans will probably see a lot of Rob Williams and Pritchard against Atlanta.

Boston improved to 14-13 on the season with Tuesday night’s win, snapping a two-game skid. Atlanta has lost four straight, and sits at 11-16 on the season