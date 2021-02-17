BELMONT (CBS) – The pandemic isn’t stopping one local family from enjoying their school vacation week.
Instead of traveling somewhere tropical, the Saidnaweys brought Florida to their Belmont home.
They decorated the basement with an inflatable pool, palm trees and beach chairs.
Oliver and Abby spent the day in their swimsuits, cooling off in the water.
Here’s hoping mom and dad were able to have a little tropical cocktail as well.