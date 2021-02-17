WEATHER ALERT:‘Slow And Steady’ Storm Could Drop Up To 6 Inches Of Snow In Boston Area
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Belmont news

BELMONT (CBS) – The pandemic isn’t stopping one local family from enjoying their school vacation week.

Instead of traveling somewhere tropical, the Saidnaweys brought Florida to their Belmont home.

RELATED: Windshield Smashed By Flying Ice On Route 11 In Gilford, NH

Oliver and Abby Saidnawey enjoy their basement pool for February vacation. (Image Credit: Karla Saidnawey)

They decorated the basement with an inflatable pool, palm trees and beach chairs.

RELATED: Man Wanted In Killing Of New Hampshire Man Arrested In Framingham

Oliver and Abby spent the day in their swimsuits, cooling off in the water.

MORE: Keller @ Large: Remembering Conservative Talk Radio Host Rush Limbaugh

Here’s hoping mom and dad were able to have a little tropical cocktail as well.

CBSBoston.com Staff