BELMONT (CBS) – The pandemic isn’t stopping one local family from enjoying their school vacation week.
Instead of traveling somewhere tropical, the Saidnaweys brought Florida to their Belmont home.RELATED: Watch Live @ 12: Gov. Baker Update On COVID Vaccines In Massachusetts
They decorated the basement with an inflatable pool, palm trees and beach chairs.RELATED: COVID Protocols In Place For Ash Wednesday
Oliver and Abby spent the day in their swimsuits, cooling off in the water.MORE: Wednesday's Child: 14-Year-Old Marissa
Here’s hoping mom and dad were able to have a little tropical cocktail as well.