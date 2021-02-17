BOSTON (CBS) – Ash Wednesday, as with many events during the coronavirus pandemic, will be a little different this year in Massachusetts. The Archdiocese of Boston released specific protocols for the holiday.
Priests are advised to sprinkle the ashes on the crown of a person's head without saying anything. They shouldn't place ashes directly on foreheads or touch the recipient, as is customary.
Alternatively, priests are allowed to place ashes on someone's forehand using a cotton swab or something similar. The swab is only allowed to be used once, and it is supposed to be burned afterward.
Both parties must be wearing masks.
The Archdiocese said that, this year, take-home packets of ashes are another option churches may consider.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Christian season of Lent. This year it falls on February 17.