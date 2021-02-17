PLYMPTON (CBS) – Plympton Police are working with Amazon to figure out how dozens of undelivered boxes were left in woods in town on Wednesday.
The packages were originally found off Brook Street by a passing driver. Based off the photos sent by police, many of the boxes appear to be opened or damaged.RELATED: Massachusetts Reports 1,322 New COVID Cases, 55 Additional Deaths
“It is being investigated as suspicious at this point,” Plympton Police said early Wednesday afternoon.RELATED: Former Treasurer Charged With Stealing $280K From Milford Youth Football
Two officers did an inventory of the items in the morning.MORE: 'Slow And Steady' Storm Could Drop Up To 6 Inches Of Snow In Boston Area
Police say they are still waiting for more “definitive information from Amazon” about why the boxes may have been in the woods.