BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus B.1.351 variant, known as the South Africa variant, has been found in Massachusetts, the state Department of Public Health announced Tuesday evening.
The case is a Middlesex County woman in her 20s who has not traveled.
"The B.1.351 variant is known to spread easily. The Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory is working in collaboration with many healthcare and academic partners to quickly identify variants of concern by sequencing a subset of positive samples," the health department said.
There are currently 31 cases of the United Kingdom COVID variant in the state.
There are no confirmed cases of a third known COVID variant, the P.1 variant, which was found in Brazil.
According to the Center For Disease Control and Prevention, improving the fit and filtration of masks with nose wires and multiple layers can help reduce the spread of the virus.