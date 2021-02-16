LYNN (CBS) — Police say a man was randomly and “violently attacked” in Lynn last week. The department tweeted about the incident on Tuesday, asking people to share it.
It happened on Feb. 10 around 6 p.m. near 570 Western Avenue.
One witness stopped and offered to help the victim but left before officers arrived.
“We are hoping that witness or others will come forward with information,” police said.
On February 10, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m. a male was violently attacked in the area of 570 Western Ave. Lynn Police are asking for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assault to contact Lynn Police at 781-595-2000.
The victim is currently in critical condition.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information is asked to call police at 781-595-2000.