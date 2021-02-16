CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
LYNN (CBS) — Police say a man was randomly and “violently attacked” in Lynn last week. The department tweeted about the incident on Tuesday, asking people to share it.

It happened on Feb. 10 around 6 p.m. near 570 Western Avenue.

One witness stopped and offered to help the victim but left before officers arrived.

“We are hoping that witness or others will come forward with information,” police said.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information is asked to call police at 781-595-2000.

