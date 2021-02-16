BOSTON (CBS) – A short work week is leading to round after round of headaches. The icy concoction Worcester County went through on Tuesday morning was relatively short lived and there’s a glimmer of hope for Wednesday: bright, breezy, cool.
The midweek sunshine is a one and done event. We’re tracking another system for Thursday night into Friday.RELATED: Baker Joins Group Of Governors Calling On Biden To Make Vaccine Rollout Changes
At this point, the timing has been pushed back slightly. The wave of low pressure will likely land south of Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon leading to some snow development later in the day.RELATED: AJ Quetta's Teammates Show Support As Injured Hockey Player Leaves For Atlanta Rehab Facility
While there may be a few showers for the evening commute, the real hassle will be Friday morning. In the overnight hours, this snow will stack up to some significant accumulation. While it’s difficult to give exact ranges at this time, models are indicating those north and west of Boston have the highest totals.
The battle with this system is similar to those this past month: the rain and snow line. There will likely be a mix of snow, sleet, rain, and even the possibility of freezing rain through the day on Friday. If that’s the case, the overall impact could shift. Still, it seems like the morning commute on Friday will be the main struggle.MORE: Gillette Stadium COVID Vaccine Site Celebrating Milestone
The showers likely hold on for 24 hours (late Thursday to late Friday) and the weekend is looking up! Finally catching a break, Saturday and Sunday should be brighter and calmer.