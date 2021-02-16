BOSTON (CBS) — This shouldn’t come as a surprise to the “wicked smaht” people of Massachusetts. The Commonwealth is No. 1 in a new ranking of the “most educated” states in America.
WalletHub’s list looked at educational attainment, school quality and the gender and racial achievement gap in determining each state’s ranking. Coming in right behind the Bay State were Maryland, Connecticut, Vermont and Colorado. New Hampshire was 8th on the list.
More specifically, Massachusetts ranked first for educational attainment and third for quality of education. The state had the highest percentage of bachelor’s, graduate and professional degree holders, as well as the highest average university quality, according to WalletHub.
West Virginia finished at the bottom of the list. Click here to see the full ranking from WalletHub.