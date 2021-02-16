BOSTON (CBS) – Gillette Stadium is set to reach a COVID vaccination milestone on Tuesday.
The site run by CIC Health is slated to issue vaccination No. 65,878 since opening nearly one month ago.
That symbolic number represents the seating capacity at the stadium.
In honor of the milestone, the stadium and CIC Health will award that person two tickets to the 2020-21 season opener.
They’ll also get to take their photograph with Pat Patriot.
Thousands of vaccine appointments are still available at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium this week. For more information, visit the CIC Health website.
Residents can also visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.