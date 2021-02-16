BOSTON (CBS) – Ash Wednesday, as with many events during the coronavirus pandemic, will be a little different this year in Massachusetts. The Archdiocese of Boston released specific protocols for the holiday.
Priests are advised to sprinkle the ashes on the crown of a person’s head without saying anything. They shouldn’t place ashes directly on foreheads or touch the recipient, as is customary.RELATED: NH Man Allegedly Threatened Woman And Left Severed Rabbit Heads On Her Car
Alternatively, priests are allowed to place ashes on someone’s forehand using a cotton swab or something similar. The swab is only allowed to be used once, and it is supposed to be burned afterward.RELATED: Harvard Scientists Have New Theory About Comet 'Roughly The Size Of Boston' That Killed Dinosaurs
Both parties must be wearing masks.
The Archdiocese said that, this year, take-home packets of ashes are another option churches may consider.MORE: 'Disjointed And Cumbersome': Lawmakers Call For Centralized State Vaccine Sign-Up System
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Christian season of Lent. This year it falls on February 17.