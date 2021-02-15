WRENTHAM (CBS) — Police are investigating an early morning “smash & grab” at the Wrentham Outlets. It happened Monday at the Burberry store, police chief Bill McGrath said.
Police said three suspects in an SUV Crossover-style vehicle "drove into the Outlets, smashed through the front door of Burberry and grabbed a large quantity of merchandise."
Photos shared by police show a shattered entrance door and caution tape blocking off the store.
So far, no arrests have been announced. Police said they are currently investigating.