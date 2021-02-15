BOSTON (CBS) — In the midst of all that is going on in the world, it is certainly possible that it has slipped your mind that the NHL will host a pair of outdoor games this weekend.
While you may have forgotten, the people in charge of putting together the rink on the golf course at Lake Tahoe certainly have not. They've been hard at work building the outdoor rink that will host the Avalanche and Golden Knights on Saturday before hosting the Bruins and Flyers on Sunday.
The Bruins shared some images from the rink preparation, and it appears as though the NHL is delivering on its promise of creating an outdoor experience like no other.
Things are taking shape. ❄️
The lack of fans for this year’s outdoor games allowed the NHL to get a bit more creative in blending the rink in with nature, while taking some elements from the 1999 film, “Mystery, Alaska.” Based on the early looks, it appears both games ought to be quite the spectacle.