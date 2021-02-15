FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Framingham police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing person. Samantha “Sam” Amenta-Stavar, 47, was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
Amenta-Stavar is the owner of Dulce D Leche, a gelato cafe and bakery with locations in Framingham and Ashland. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a medium build and speaks with a Spanish accent, police said.
She was driving a 2017 Navy Blue Prius hatchback with Massachusetts registration 2AH132. It's believed she was in the area of the CVS on Central Street in Natick and her phone was tracking in the Natick/Norwood area.
It’s possibly she may stop at a Mass Pike rest area, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham poliec at 508-872-1212.