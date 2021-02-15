BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,480 new confirmed COVID cases and 32 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 530,735 while the total number of deaths is 15,208.RELATED: Are People Dying From The Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions
There were 62,852 total new tests reported.RELATED: Food & Wine Named The Best Donuts In Every State - Here Are The Picks For New England
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.19%.
There are 1,107 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is a decrease of 18 since Sunday. There are 286 patients currently in intensive care.MORE: Two Storms Will Bring Ice, Snow To New England This Week
There are an estimated 45,833 active cases in Massachusetts.