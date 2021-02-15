LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police arrested a man who allegedly left a 1-year-old child in the car while he went into the liquor store.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a disturbance in the New Hampshire State Liquor Store parking lot in Londonderry.RELATED: Injured Bishop Feehan Hockey Player Moving To Rehab Facility In Atlanta
Multiple 911 callers said an altercation was taking place.
When police arrived, they found several cars blocking a vehicle driven by Sean Keane Jamieson.RELATED: Acton-Boxboro Girls Hockey Season Abruptly Ends Due To COVID-19
Witnesses said Jamieson left a 1-year-old in the car when he went into the store. People confronted him and were concerned he was intoxicated. A verbal altercation then ensued when Jamieson tried to drive away.
Police arrested Jamieson and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child. Officers conducted a field sobriety test but determined he was not intoxicated.MORE: Coronavirus Leaves Fall River Mother With Long Road To Recovery
Jamieson was released on personal recognizance bail.