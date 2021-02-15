BOSTON (CBS) — There may not be a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Boston this year due to the pandemic, but the Dropkick Murphys can help you get into the Irish spirit. The local band announced Monday they will be streaming a free virtual concert on March 17.

“For the second year in a row, we’ll be playing a March 17 show in Boston…beamed right into your living room!!” the Dropkick Murphys said in their announcement.

The show sponsored by Boston tech company Pega starts at 7 p.m. and can be viewed at DKMstream.com. Any donations to help pay for expenses and the crew are welcome.

“Instead of charging for tickets, we’re going to ‘pass the virtual hat’ so you can donate what you’d like to help support us in our efforts to keep paying our employees. When we did the first two free live streams for charity, our fans were super generous and we raised lots of money for good causes,” founder Ken Casey said in a statement. “But frankly, we’ve been out of work for over a year, so this one, we’ve gotta make about us. Of course, a portion will also go to charity, as always!”

Last year’s St. Patrick Day show for the Dropkick Murphys was also virtual and raised more than $60,000 for charity.

Last May, the band took over an empty Fenway Park for a free streaming concert to benefit Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America and the Boston Resiliency Fund. The band also had a special guest – virtually on the outfield screens: Bruce Springsteen.

