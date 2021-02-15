WEST SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — Looking to treat yourself? How about some donuts? This month Food & Wine released a roundup of “The Best Doughnuts In Every State” for those willing to get in the car and try out some highly recommended donut shops.

Writer David Landsel compiled the list, calling it “intensely personal, assembled after several years of doughnut eating in the name of research.”

For Massachusetts, Food & Wine singles out Donut Dip in in West Springfield. Specifically, Landsel said the best time to visit is during Lent when the shop that opened in the 1950s serves its Hot Cross Donut – “raisin-studded and topped with the trademark icing cross.”

Their cider donuts are also a can’t-miss in the fall or anytime of year. Donut Dip had a second location in East Longmeadow that recently closed.

Up in New Hampshire, the honor goes to Muriel’s Donuts. The small shop in Lebanon started by just making old fashioned donuts -and 50 years later Muriel Maville is still making them.

“Nicely fried cake jelly sticks come unadorned, injected with an apple-raspberry mixture; the only concession to modernity is Muriel no longer has to fill every single one of them by hand,” Landsel writes.

Doughnuts, donuts, crullers, beignets, malasadas—by any name, these are the finest fried dough treats in America. Did your favorite make the list? https://t.co/wvrhX72TgI — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) February 11, 2021

In Maine, Landsel has an affinity for the cake donuts at Congdon’s Doughnuts in Wells, in addition to Portland’s The Holy Donut, which uses Maine-grown potatoes in its batter. Lil’s Cafe in Kittery also gets a shoutout for having “some of the finest crullers in the state.”

Elsewhere in New England, Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury and Shelburne Orchards make the list for Vermont; Allie’s Donuts in North Kingston is said to have “Rhode Island’s best doughnuts;” and Neil’s Donuts in Wallingford, Connecticut is home to “some of the best old fashioneds in the region.”

Click here to read the full donut list from Food & Wine.