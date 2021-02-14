BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced there are 19 more cases of the coronavirus B.1.1.7 variant in the state. Now there’s a total of 29 cases of the variant in Massachusetts, which was originally found in the United Kingdom.
"Four of those 29 cases have evidence of recent travel, suggesting that the majority of cases identified in Massachusetts are community-acquired," health officials said Sunday.
Most of the cases are in Worcester County where there are 17 cases. There has been one in Hampden County, two in Middlesex County, six in Norfolk County, two in Plymouth County, and one in Suffolk County.
The ages of the cases range from four to almost 70.
"New information from CDC shows that improving the fit and filtration of masks helps reduce the spread of the virus. Mask fit can be improved by using a mask with a nose wire and by using a mask fitter or by knotting the ear loops and tucking the sides. Mask filtration is improved by using multiple layers," said the health department.
There are also two other concerning variants: B.1.351 originally found in South Africa, and P.1 which originated in Brazil. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of those two variants in Massachusetts.