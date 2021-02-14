MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for 38-year-old Timothy Johnson. He is accused of shooting and killing 67-year-old Jean Lascelle on Saturday.
An arrest warrant charges Johnson with second-degree murder.RELATED: 19 More Cases Of COVID Variant From UK Found In Massachusetts
Police said Johnson was last seen Saturday morning on Chestnut Street where the murder occurred. He is believed to be on foot and “considered to be armed and dangerous.”RELATED: Massachusetts Reports 1,820 New COVID Cases, 60 Additional Deaths
“When last seen, Mr. Johnson was wearing a tan/light brown overcoat, a light colored watch cap, and a green Molle-style backpack,” said police. He also has a distinct tattoo on the left side of his lower neck.MORE: 'Everything But The Kitchen Sink': Pair Of Storms To Bring Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain
Anyone who knows Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.