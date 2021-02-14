CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is using Valentine’s Day as a way to urge drivers to travel safely on the roads.
A Valentine's Day tip: Nothing says "I love you" like getting there safely (with flowers and chocolates).
Several DOT road signs in New Hampshire were lit up with Valentine's Day themed safety messages.
One of the signs said “NO ONE TO LOVE? UR SEAT BELT WILL HOLD YOU.”
Another sign said “SLOW DOWN. U CAN’T HURRY LOVE.”