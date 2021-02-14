CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:New Hampshire News, Valentine's Day

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is using Valentine’s Day as a way to urge drivers to travel safely on the roads.

Several DOT road signs in New Hampshire were lit up with Valentine’s Day themed safety messages.

RELATED: Mass. House Speaker: 'Move Teachers To The Head Of The Line' For COVID Vaccine

One of the signs said “NO ONE TO LOVE? UR SEAT BELT WILL HOLD YOU.”

MORE: Milford Pub 'A Burnt Pile Of Rubble' After Fire, But Owner Plans To Rebuild

Another sign said “SLOW DOWN. U CAN’T HURRY LOVE.”

CBSBoston.com Staff