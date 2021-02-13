DORCHESTER (CBS) – A vaccination clinic setup in Dorchester on Saturday focused on aging veterans. It was first come, first serve for 300 of them.
The VA is partnering up with local VFW Posts around the state to not only make it easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but to reach out to more veterans who might be nervous about the process.RELATED: 'Sad Day For Our Nation': Mass. Politicians React After Senate Acquits President Trump In 2nd Impeachment Trial
VFW Post #1018 in Dorchester was converted to a vaccine clinic on Saturday for just one day, and was able to vaccinate 300 veterans that were 65 and older.
The rules were a bit different than the rest of the state. Since the VA is under federal control, they have their own supply of doses.RELATED: Massachusetts Reports 1,949 New COVID Cases, 65 Additional Deaths
Volunteers and veterans say it’s an honor to give back.
“It means volumes,” said Robert Santiago, Commissioner of Boston Veterans Services. “I, myself, am a veteran, and these veterans raised their right hands and served our country. So it’s our turn to serve them as well.”MORE: Woman Seriously Injured After Snowmobile Crash In New Hampshire
The veterans that got their shot on Saturday already had to be in the VA healthcare system to apply. Their second doses will come in mid-March.