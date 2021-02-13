BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,949 new confirmed COVID cases and 65 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 527,435 while the total number of deaths is 15,116.
There were 99,915 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.40%.
There are 1,149 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, which is a decrease of 84 since Friday. There are 291 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 46,413 active cases in Massachusetts.