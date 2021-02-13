BOSTON (CBS) – You may already know that former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan used to play college lacrosse at Penn State.

It only came up on television broadcasts all the time during his years with New England.

Well, after catching 216 career passes and earning two Super Bowls rings over his nine-year NFL career, Hogan is transitioning back to his original sport. The 33-year-old announced on Saturday that he has entered his name in the Premier Lacrosse League entry draft on March 25.

“I have signed with @premierlacrosse for the 2021 season. As many of you know, my roots are in lacrosse, and I’m excited to fight for a roster spot with the best in the world!” Hogan wrote on Twitter.

I have signed with @premierlacrosse for the 2021 season. As many of you know, my roots are in lacrosse, and I’m excited to fight for a roster spot with the best in the world! #LFG — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) February 13, 2021

During his three-year run with the Patriots from 2016-2018, Hogan was well-known for saying his alma mater was “Penn State Lacrosse” on national broadcasts.

He was a captain at Penn State, where he played lacrosse from 2007 to 2010. Hogan scored 29 goals as a junior, earning all-ECAC recognition. But, Hogan ended up using his final year of college eligibility to play football at Monmouth University in New Jersey, and then pursued a pro career in football.

While he was not taken in the 2011 NFL Draft, Hogan would make his NFL debut with the Buffalo Bills, where he spent four seasons.

But Hogan’s time in New England is where he gained recognition. He was part of a receiving corp that helped the team make the Super Bowl three consecutive years. In his tenure with the Pats, he had 12 regular season touchdowns, but also had some big catches in the playoffs.

In the 2016 AFC Championship Game, Tom Brady connected with Hogan for 180 yards – a franchise playoff record – and two touchdowns in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hogan later had four receptions for 57 yards in the Patriots legendary comeback win against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

In Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, Hogan recorded his lone Super Bowl touchdown while compiling six catches for 128 yards in the loss.

The New Jersey native’s last season with the Patriots included a memorable one-handed catch on a scoring drive in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two weeks later, he was on the field for the Patriots Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams

After the 2018 season, Hogan signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent just one season. Hogan spent this past season with the New York Jets, recording 14 receptions for 118 yards.

Hogan has not said officially if he is retiring from the NFL.