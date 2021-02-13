BOSTON(CBS) — Bridges along the Emerald Necklace Conservancy in Boston will be lit up emerald green every night for the next month. The battery-powered LED lights will turn on around dusk and stay on until 9 p.m.
“Lights in the Necklace” was created to celebrate the power of Boston and Brookline’s urban parks and inspire visitors.RELATED: Wilmington Valentine's Day Card Drive Receives Thousands Of Cards For Seniors
The Illuminated bridges are the following, but are subject to change:RELATED: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
- Boylston Street Bridge in the Fens
- Liff Park Bridges in the Fens
- Chapel Street Bridge in Riverway
- Bridle Footbridge in Riverway
- Longwood Avenue Bridge in Riverway
- Leverett Pond Footbridge in Olmsted Park
- Ellicott Arch in Franklin Park
“Our winters are already long, and this winter especially we need light, hope and safe opportunities and destinations to continue to enjoy the outdoors with limited daylight,” said Emerald Necklace Conservancy President Karen Mauney-Brodek. “We hope this limited-time installation will do just that – give folks an excuse and a reason for an enjoyable outing after hours.”MORE: I-Team: Watertown Long-Term Care Facility Investigated For Possible Abuse, Neglect
