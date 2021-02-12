DORCHESTER (CBS) – On Saturday, a VFW in Dorchester will become a vaccine clinic. Veterans 65 and older who are enrolled in the VA are eligible to receive shots.

If the state’s vaccine rollout has been a bit bumpy, it’s been smooth sailing for the region’s veterans. “The VA is doing a fantastic job,” said Robert Santiago of Boston Veterans Affairs. “They’re actually ahead of schedule. I know the Bedford VA, they are doing 55 and older now.”

Now the VA is reaching out. At Post #1018 on Morton Street Saturday morning, they plan to vaccinate 300 veterans 65 and older.

“We’re a good community-based location that might be a little bit more convenient for the veterans as opposed to going into Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury or Bedford or down to Brockton,” said Post Commander Craig DeOld.

The VA recently had a test run of this program. And it went went so well in Whitman, you have to wonder if they’re going to make this a permanent outreach.

“That was more exceedingly successful than they were expecting it to be, and that’s why they’re reaching out to us and to a few other VFW posts,” said Whitman.

“To have the VA partner with the VFW, as well us here in the city of Boston, getting these vaccines available and inside our communities for our veterans, it’s an amazing collaboration,” said Santiago.

This building is usually the scene of much laughter and brotherhood. But the pandemic has silenced the facility. But Saturday, at 10 a.m., it will come alive once more, as our veterans get some protection from COVID.