CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The UK variant of coronavirus has been found in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. The infected person is a man from Hillsborough county who had close contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after international travel.
The man’s close contacts were identified as people in his house but the DHHS believes he was not exposed to anyone in the public. Regular coronavirus precautions are being followed. There doesn’t appear to be a risk to the community from this case.
“The presence of a COVID-19 variant in New Hampshire is not surprising, and we will likely see increasing numbers of infections from the B.1.1.7 variant,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, State Epidemiologist. “The CDC has estimated that the variant will likely become the predominant circulating variant in the U.S. in the near future. The best way to avoid exposure to this highly contagious variant is to wear a mask, social distance and frequent hand washing. We continue to recommend that any person with new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19.”
To date, the B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in more than 37 states, with more than 980 cases in the United States. The variant is known to be greater than 50% more infections, according to the DHHS.