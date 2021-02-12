BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – It was a surprise delivery on Route 24. Three firefighters from the Bridgewater Fire Department helped deliver a baby boy in the back of an ambulance.
The infant was born just a mile and a half from the exit for Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.
On Wednesday morning, the fire department was called by State Police to a Burger King on the highway. They tried to get the mother to the hospital, but the baby had a mind of his own.
WBZ-TV was told the mother and Baby Gavin are doing great.
“This department’s had like the baby bug for a little while. I think this is our eighth baby in probably less than a year and a half,” said Bridgewater firefighter James Reidy. “We had a stretch last winter, like right around Christmas time, that we were delivering right around six babies. So it’s just crazy. We put this little sticker on the trucks that tells everybody how many babies are living in that truck. It’s a little stork with the baby in it. It’s becoming almost a routine scenario here.”