NEEDHAM (CBS) — Needham Florist apologized to customers as it announced its temporary closure ahead of Valentine’s Day. One store employee tested positive for COVID-19 and the store will be closed while all other workers quarantine and get tested, owner Julie Ben-David said in a Facebook post on Friday.
The store is now refunding hundreds of orders from loving spouses and family members set for Saturday and Sunday, Ben-David said.
“I’m absolutely devastated beyond any words could ever express. My heart is in a billion pieces. My husband and I have been in Needham for 26 years and work a minimum of 15 hours a day, our goal is to always make people happy and to never disappoint anyone. This is absolutely devastating to all of us,” she added.