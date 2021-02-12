BOSTON (CBS) –Hawaii isn’t the only place Massachusetts travelers will be able to go without quarantining for 14 days or producing a negative coronavirus test up returning. Puerto Rico and North Dakota will be joining the list of “lower-risk” states and territories.
The Department of Public Health said the new rules will take effect starting Saturday.
"Travelers from COVID-19 lower-risk States are not required to fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and do not need to quarantine," the state says.
DPH looks at one week of data before moving a state into the lower risk category. States qualify as lower-risk when their daily cases per 100,000 are below 10 and the positive test rate below 5%, both measured as a 7-day rolling average.
Failure to comply with the travel order could result in a fine up to $500.
Click here to read more about the COVID-19 travel order and find a travel form.