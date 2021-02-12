BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,228 new confirmed COVID cases and 87 more deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed deaths in the state has now surpassed 15,000, with the state reporting 15,051 deaths in total. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases is now 525,486.RELATED: Masks, Social Distancing Among CDC Guidelines For Reopening Schools
There were 106,107 total new tests reported.
RELATED: Friendly's Co-Founder, S. Prestley Blake, Dies At 106
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.55%.
There are 1,223 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 90 since Thursday. There are 300 patients currently in intensive care.MORE: Needham Florist Temporarily Closes Before Valentine's Day After Employee Gets COVID
There are an estimated 48,280 active cases in Massachusetts.