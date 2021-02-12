BOSTON (CBS) – There’s still the state’s main website to land a COVID vaccine appointment. But now, a new tool called Vaxfinder has been added.

The state is hoping Vaxfinder does simplify the process by showing appointments and availability in one location. Users can go to vaxfinder.mass.gov, enter a zip code or town in a search box, which will bring them to a list of vaccination sites in that area.

They can also choose to only show sites that have available appointments, but they still have to be booked on individual portals like Fenway Park.

Unfortunately, for 78-year-old Chatham resident Vera Hand, it is still not working because there were no appointments available on the Cape, which has been a source of frustration in that area.

Her only option has been the 211 call center, which found a slot at Fenway Park.

“I really don’t want to drive 91 miles, especially with weather conditions now,” said Hand. “I mean I am 78 years old.”

For now, Vaxfinder is listing mostly the mass vaccination sites, some local boards of health and smaller sites, but the state is working to add more sites and refresh the appointments every five minutes.

Joan Hatem-Roy with Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley believes the state has been responsive with Vaxfinder.

“It’s much easier,” said Hatem-Roy. “Concerns that you have to put your data in, information in, before you found out about availability, but now you can look for availability first.”

Vera Hand says she has felt “invisible” to the Governor, but the state hopes Vaxfinder will give more visibility to getting that appointment.