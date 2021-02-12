BOSTON (CBS) — A new tool to make it easier to find a COVID vaccine appointment is being launched by the state on Friday. The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder gives people the opportunity to search through vaccination sites and see availability before booking.
The tool is on the Mass.gov/COVIDvaccine site, located at the Step 2 prompt.
Users can search and filter locations to see sites near to a particular zip code, for example. Then, it shows whether there are appointments available on a per-day basis, and other important details such as site instructions, accessibility information, and a link to Google Maps for directions. The tool is available in a number of languages.
Appointment availability updates every five minutes for select sites. The availability at more vaccination site locations will be added as time goes on.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder is not a booking site, it just helps find appointments.