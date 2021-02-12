BOSTON (CBS) – A.J. Quetta, the Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game last month, will be transferred to a rehab facility in Atlanta.
His family said he will spend three months at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center. The facility is considered one of the best in country and specializes in the treatment of spinal cord injuries.
The family said the care A.J. received at Mass General Hospital since he was injured on January 26 has been "world-class."
In a statement, A.J.’s father thanked everyone for their continued support.
"Words can't express our steadfast appreciation to all the donors during this time. This would not be possible without all the support we have received," said Anthony Quetta, Sr. "AJ realizes how awesome and incredible the support has been. He is determined to beat the odds and return to his family and friends. He is very motivated."
A GoFundMe page for A.J. has raised more than $866,000.