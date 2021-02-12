WORCESTER (CBS) – Two people died in a fast moving fire at a triple decker on Jaques Avenue in Worcester Friday night. Another person has life threatening injuries after jumping from a balcony to escape the flames.
Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Martin Dyer said conditions deteriorated very quickly inside the building.RELATED: CVS Begins Offering COVID Vaccine At Select Stores
“We pulled our firefighters out for their safety,” Dyer said. “We did extensive exterior firefighting operations over the next hour or so to bring this fire under control.”RELATED: VFW In Dorchester To Become COVID Vaccine Clinic For Veterans On Saturday
When crews were able to safely go back inside and search the building, two residents were found dead on the first floor.
At least 13 people were inside the home when the fire started. No other injuries have been reported.MORE: On Lunar New Year, Chinatown Businesses Hope For Better Days Ahead
The cause of the fire is under investigation.