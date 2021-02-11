BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is 43 years old. He will be playing next season, as a reigning champ, when he’s 44 years old.

But the old man needs a little bit of work done first.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brady will undergo a minor procedure on his knee. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported the news.

If Brady was limited at all by his knee ailment in 2020, it didn’t show. He threw 40 touchdowns, which was the second-highest single-season total of his entire Hall of Fame career. He did struggle mightily in the second half of the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay, but he recovered magnificently with three touchdowns in the first half of Super Bowl LV en route to earning Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time in his career.

In the regular season and postseason combined, Brady threw 50 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while leading the Bucs to 15 wins and five losses.

During the Buccaneers’ boat parade on Wednesday, Brady’s Lombardi toss and apparent inebriation drew the most attention. But it did stand out that he was wearing a sleeve on his left knee during the festivities. That is, of course, the same knee that he tore in Week 1 in 2008, causing him to miss the remainder of that season. He has not missed a game due to injury in the 12 seasons since, starting 188 regular-season games and 28 playoff games for the Patriots and Buccaneers.