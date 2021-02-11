BOSTON (CBS) – Is it me or does it seem like there has been snow falling just about every day this month? Many of us woke up to some very light snow Thursday morning and while it didn’t add up to anything, for some it was the seventh day this month (out of 11 days) seeing snow in the air.

I think we could all use a few days off from scraping and shoveling so this little respite we are in now came just in time. So, are we done? Is that all February has got? Absolutely not.

New England will be right in the line of fire next week as there will be several storms heading our way in a very active and wintry pattern across the U.S.

Storm #1…Valentine’s Day

This looks like a minor event.

Light snow is expected to start around Midnight Saturday night and continue through about midday Sunday. Not only will the intensity be quite light, but the snow may also be somewhat scattered at times and there is likely to be some mixing to the south with sleet or rain.

Right now we are forecasting 1-3” for most of southern New England away from the South Coast and Cape.

Wouldn’t be surprised if we lowered that forecast in the next 24-48 hours.

Bottom line, if you have Valentine’s plans Saturday night or Sunday afternoon or evening, you should be good to go.

Storm #2…Monday-Tuesday

Much more uncertainty given this is 4-5 days away.

We have been eyeing this one for several days and the stakes are much higher than Sunday’s storm.

Indications now are that there could be an initial wave out in front of the main storm which could bring some light snow to our area on Monday with just some minor accumulations.

The main storm looks to arrive Tuesday morning and could be an all-day Tuesday event. It has nor’easter potential with coastal wind, rain/snow lines and significant snow accumulations all in the cards.

At this point the odds favor heaviest snow being north and west of Boston, models indicate about a 50% chance of greater than 3” of snow in that area (which is pretty solid this far out).

Will have to watch the trends over the weekend and see if the track ends up tighter to the coast (pushing milder air father inland) or more of a classic nor’easter snow track for southern New England.

Storm #3 Thursday-Friday

Being a week away, this forecast is very tenuous at best…but the signal has been there on the models for yet another storm in this timeframe.

Early indications are that this storm may track farther west then Tuesday’s.

Could very well end up starting as snow late Thursday and transitioning to rain on Friday.

But truly this one is just too far off to speculate any further.

Will that be it?

There are several big atmospheric changes going on in the 7-10 day range. The blocking over the North Atlantic (NAO going neutral to positive) will be easing and the Polar Vortex looks like it may tighten up again in the Arctic (AO going neutral to positive).

This MAY allow for La Nina to take over in late February and March and bring much milder temperatures to our region. Remember that “Stratospheric Warming” episode that occurred in mid-January? That has been the main driver behind all the recent cold and snow for the mid latitudes in Europe and North America. Those “episodes” tend to have lasting effects for about 6-8 weeks, which puts us right about at the end of February.

So…I would say ride out the next 1-2 weeks and maybe, just maybe, we could get a taste of early spring.